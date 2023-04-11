Sarasota Jr. Iditarod competitor returns home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota teen who competed in the Junior Iditarod in Alaska has finally returned home.

16-year-old Lacy Kuehl, who had never seen snow, spent the majority of the winter months in one of the coldest places in America training for the race.

About 75 miles into the 150-mile race, Kuehl became ill and was saved by her two lead sled dogs. Now she’s back home in the Sunshine State setting new goals for herself.

Aside from getting mentally prepared to compete in the Junior Iditarod in 2024, Keuhl is getting back into the driver’s seat of her race car.

This weekend she’ll be making the drive up to Hendry County Motorsports Park where she’ll continue to promote Diabetes Awareness—which has been the driving force for all of her adventures.

At just one-year-old her brother died of the disease motivating her to educate others about the signs and symptoms. And now, she’s got a new mascot to help spread that message.

“Her name is “Shooby-Doo”. She is named after the lead dog “Shooby” who helped save me and was involved with me when I passed out on the sled and got myself turned around. They got the blue harness award. So I decided to name her Shooby-Doo. Shooby for short,” said Kuehl.

Her father Brent said he’s very proud of his daughter’s perseverance.

“What goes on to get you to be able to even say you’re going to do it, let alone go out there and do it, deal with what you had to deal with and say, ‘that’s ok I’m coming back.’ I’ve always taught Lacy that you don’t judge that try and fail, but judge those that fail to try,” he said.

Kuehl plans on returning to Alaska this summer, not to prepare for the Jr. Iditarod, but to race cars.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.