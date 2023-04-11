One dead in crash on Beneva Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after their vehicle hit a tree on Beneva Road early Tuesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Beneva Road just north of Webber Street. One fatality is reported; no other details have been released.

Southbound Beneva Road was still closed at 6:15 a.m. Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.