One dead in crash on Beneva Road
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after their vehicle hit a tree on Beneva Road early Tuesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Beneva Road just north of Webber Street. One fatality is reported; no other details have been released.
Southbound Beneva Road was still closed at 6:15 a.m. Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
