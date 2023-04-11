Advertise With Us
One dead in crash on Beneva Road

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash early Tuesday involving a single vehicle that struck a tree.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after their vehicle hit a tree on Beneva Road early Tuesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Beneva Road just north of Webber Street. One fatality is reported; no other details have been released.

Southbound Beneva Road was still closed at 6:15 a.m. Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

