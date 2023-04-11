North Port City Commission approves discounted rate for Warm Mineral Springs

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port City Commission approved the proposed Experience Vintage Florida Welcome Back Celebration. As a result of the approval, Warm Mineral Springs Park will offer a discounted daily admission rate for $8 for Sarasota County residents and $11 for non-residents from April 12-25.

The Welcome Back Celebration will also include an opportunity for mobile food vendors to operate onsite.

Vendors interested can download the registration form online.

The City Commission also continued Ordinance No. 2023-16, reducing and eliminating certain fees for Warm Mineral Spring Park, to second reading on April 25, 2023, making changes to the proposed daily admission fees to reflect a flat rate of $8 per person for Sarasota County Residents and $11 per person for non-residents. Per this ordinance, children five years of age and under would be free, with rates available for charter/tour buses and pre-planned educational school field trips. If approved, the discounted rates will take effect on April 26.

Due to the adjusted fee schedule and the potential for a public-private partnership (P3), multi-visit and annual passes will not be available for sale until further notice. Existing passes that have been reviewed and extended by the City will be accepted. For more information about admission, operations or park rules and regulations, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark.

