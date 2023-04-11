Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

North Port City Commission approves discounted rate for Warm Mineral Springs

Warm Mineral Springs
Warm Mineral Springs(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port City Commission approved the proposed Experience Vintage Florida Welcome Back Celebration. As a result of the approval, Warm Mineral Springs Park will offer a discounted daily admission rate for $8 for Sarasota County residents and $11 for non-residents from April 12-25.

The Welcome Back Celebration will also include an opportunity for mobile food vendors to operate onsite.

Vendors interested can download the registration form online

The City Commission also continued Ordinance No. 2023-16, reducing and eliminating certain fees for Warm Mineral Spring Park, to second reading on April 25, 2023, making changes to the proposed daily admission fees to reflect a flat rate of $8 per person for Sarasota County Residents and $11 per person for non-residents. Per this ordinance, children five years of age and under would be free, with rates available for charter/tour buses and pre-planned educational school field trips. If approved, the discounted rates will take effect on April 26. 

Due to the adjusted fee schedule and the potential for a public-private partnership (P3), multi-visit and annual passes will not be available for sale until further notice. Existing passes that have been reviewed and extended by the City will be accepted. For more information about admission, operations or park rules and regulations, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
18-year-old dies in crash on Beneva Road
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Mama and Baby Gators
Spring in Florida: City posts video of mama and baby gators
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County officials identify inmate who died in custody

Latest News

Lacy Kuehl names her new puppy after the dog which saved her life.
Sarasota Jr. Iditarod competitor returns home
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Are you ready for it? City of Tampa braces for Taylor Swift concert
The two were arrested at the Home Depot on Cattleman Road
SCSO arrests two for grand theft, cocaine possession
Two people are in custody after police say the car they were in crashed into a shed on Beneva...
Two in custody after crashing stolen vehicle into shed on Beneva Road