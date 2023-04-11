Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Low pressure forecast to bring good rain chances in the days ahead

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A combination of factors are in place that will bring rain chances to the Suncoast this week.

Chances for rain will vary a bit each day, as available moisture and other forces vary. Moisture will decrease a bit today, but still be sufficient to support about a 30% chance for afternoon showers.

The trough of low pressure paralleling the east coast yesterday will flatten out a bit, which will help keep the coverage of showers this afternoon in check. The next opportunity for more widespread showers will be Thursday, which we will call a First Alert “Heads Up” day as our way to highlight the increased rain chance.

Models are coming into agreement on the development of a low-pressure area developing in the Gulf of Mexico on the tail end of the front that moved past us last Sunday. That low will tap into the higher amount of moisture presently in the air out over the Gulf waters.

While it is not forecast to be a very strong low pressure area that might have potential to produce widespread severe weather, it will produce significant rain showers. Its rain showers will spread into our area as its center moves off into the northeast over parts of the deep south. So expect this uptick in rain chances Thursday, which may end up being a rather rainy day.

As it pulls away the rain chances will go down, but not disappear, into the weekend. Another increase in rain chances may come next Monday with the arrival of another cold front. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Mama and Baby Gators
Spring in Florida: City posts video of mama and baby gators
The fire left serious damage.
House fire in Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 2
School bus involved in collision Monday morning

Latest News

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
One dead in crash on Beneva Road
steube
Congressman Steube trains with local baseball team - 11pm Report
ncaa
LaDazhia Williams drafted into WNBA! - 11pm Report
bank shoot
Louisville bank shooting latest