Low pressure forecast to bring good rain chances in the days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A combination of factors are in place that will bring rain chances to the Suncoast this week.

Chances for rain will vary a bit each day, as available moisture and other forces vary. Moisture will decrease a bit today, but still be sufficient to support about a 30% chance for afternoon showers.

The trough of low pressure paralleling the east coast yesterday will flatten out a bit, which will help keep the coverage of showers this afternoon in check. The next opportunity for more widespread showers will be Thursday, which we will call a First Alert “Heads Up” day as our way to highlight the increased rain chance.

Models are coming into agreement on the development of a low-pressure area developing in the Gulf of Mexico on the tail end of the front that moved past us last Sunday. That low will tap into the higher amount of moisture presently in the air out over the Gulf waters.

While it is not forecast to be a very strong low pressure area that might have potential to produce widespread severe weather, it will produce significant rain showers. Its rain showers will spread into our area as its center moves off into the northeast over parts of the deep south. So expect this uptick in rain chances Thursday, which may end up being a rather rainy day.

As it pulls away the rain chances will go down, but not disappear, into the weekend. Another increase in rain chances may come next Monday with the arrival of another cold front. Stay tuned.

