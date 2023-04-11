City of Sarasota to sell old Newtown dump

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At a meeting on April 3, City of Sarasota commissioners approved the selling of the old Newtown Dump for $50,000. The developers, Newtown Gateway LLC, are planning to put in a medical clinic, office spaces, and an industrial area.

The Marian Anderson Place, or the old dump, is 13 acres and has been owned by the city since 1944. The city plans to use this as a push for future development in Newtown.

“You are talking about the possibility of jobs. You know opportunity. Training. Access to things. These are the things that help push any community and push it forward. and Newtown in the time that I’ve been away, you know it’s changed and I can’t say for the better,” said City of Sarasota Mayor Kyle Battie.

The area has been an unlicensed landfill for decades and debris still remains underneath the soil. In some places, it’s as far down as 12 feet deep.

“The appraised value of the property is expected to be less than the 50-thousand purchase price plus the number of dollars that will have to be put into rehabbing the site itself. Which could expect to run into the millions of dollars,” explained City of Sarasota Economic Development Manager Wayne Applebee.

The city is currently liable for the area because it was contaminated while under its ownership. Newtown Gateway LLC will take over ownership and liability after they have cleaned up the area. They have to submit and complete a Brownfield site remediation agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

According to Applebee, the developers are in it for the long haul and determined to help Newtown.

“Three of the primary developers are from the Newtown community. they want to stick with this and they want to see this happen as they told the city commission and they want to invest back into Newtown and so as they do this project they have the plan to develop youth programs and training opportunities,” said Applebee.

Applebee explained there are a lot of hoops developers will have to jump through and it could be two years before the deal is closed.

