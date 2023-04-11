Advertise With Us
Bradenton’s LaDazhia Williams drafted into the WNBA

It’s been a big month for Wiliams!
A graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School had the opportunity of hoisting the NCAA Women’s...
A graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School had the opportunity of hoisting the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship trophy on Sunday.(Chanel Griffin)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton woman and former Lakewood Ranch High School basketball player LaDazhia Williams has been drafted into the WNBA.

Williams was drafted in the second round by the Indiana Fever with the #17th pick.

She recently helped the Louisiana State University Women’s Basketball Team win a national championship.

While Williams watched the draft from her college town in Baton Rouge, LA, her family and friends were gathered at her childhood home in Bradenton.

When the pick was announced, her mother Chanel Griffin quickly FaceTimed her daughter to celebrate the momentous occasion as everyone in the background in both locations cheered for Williams.

