Are you ready for it? City of Tampa braces for Taylor Swift concert

‘SWIFTS’BOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Tampa is bracing for three nights of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tours at Raymond James Stadium.

If you are one of the lucky ones who managed to get tickets, Swift is in town April 13, 15 and 15. Some rain is in the forecast but Bob Harrigan will have your latest weather forecast for those nights. If it rains expect Swifties to ‘Shake It Off.” They have a “Reputation” to uphold, after all. And with temperatures in the low 80s likely, you won’t need a cardigan.

In the meantime, Mayor Jane Castor has offered to temporarily offer Taylor the title of Mayor for the Day as well as a key to the city. The City has also changed their Twitter name to City of Tampa (Taylor’s Version). Not to be outdone, Hillsborough County has temporarily changed their own name to Swiftsborough.

For info on parking visit Raymond James Stadium for info.

In addition to presenting @taylorswift13 with a key to the City and inviting her to be Tampa’s mayor for a day, the City of Tampa will be lighting Old City Hall, the @tampariverwalk, and downtown bridges red in honor of the Era’s Tour. ❤️ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/5slppmN3ql — City of Tampa (Taylor's Version) (@CityofTampa) April 10, 2023

