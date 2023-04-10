Advertise With Us
Vote for Venice in USA Today’s 10Best contest

Vote for Venice Beach!!!
Vote for Venice Beach!!!(Don Hubbard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Once again, Venice Beach has been nominated for the USA Today 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award.

An expert panel selected Venice Beach, Fla., as one of 20 contenders nationwide for Best Free Attraction. The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice.

You can vote once a day for the run of the contest. Voting ends Monday, May 8 and the winners will be announced on Friday, May 19.

Let’s GO! Vote here!

