SRQ Airport debuts brand new lightning detection system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has installed its new lightning detection system to protect its workers and passengers.

When workers on the concourse see a blue light flash, and hear a horn they now know that lightning has been detected in a 5 mile radius of the airport. The alarms were sounded last weekend as the storms moved through the Suncoast.

When the sirens and strobe lights get activated, there is a 15-minute countdown clock to alert when it’s safe to go back to work.

