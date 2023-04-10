Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

SRQ Airport debuts brand new lightning detection system

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has installed its new lightning detection system to protect its workers and passengers.

When workers on the concourse see a blue light flash, and hear a horn they now know that lightning has been detected in a 5 mile radius of the airport. The alarms were sounded last weekend as the storms moved through the Suncoast.

When the sirens and strobe lights get activated, there is a 15-minute countdown clock to alert when it’s safe to go back to work.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mama and Baby Gators
Spring in Florida: City posts video of mama and baby gators
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
The fire left serious damage.
House fire in Venice

Latest News

SPD is investigating a weekend shooting.
Sarasota Police continuing investigation into weekend shooting
People all over the world, including those at Coquina Beach, are pitching in to take litter off...
Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge steps up to clean Coquina Beach
Two have died following a situation in Lake Wells
Police: Man shoots stepson before turning gun on self during domestic incident
WWSB Generic Stock 2
School bus involved in collision Monday morning