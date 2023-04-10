School bus involved in collision Monday morning

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 34 students are safe after a bus crash Monday morning on 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a car ran a red light at 9th Street East and collided with the front of the bus.

The school bus belonged to Team Success A School of Excellence in Bradenton. This is a charter school and not part of Manatee County Schools.

