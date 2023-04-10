School bus involved in collision Monday morning
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 34 students are safe after a bus crash Monday morning on 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a car ran a red light at 9th Street East and collided with the front of the bus.
The school bus belonged to Team Success A School of Excellence in Bradenton. This is a charter school and not part of Manatee County Schools.
