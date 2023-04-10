Sarasota Police continuing investigation into weekend shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing its investigation into a weekend shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital.

According to officials, the shooting happened Sunday evening in the area of the 2700 block of of Maple Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Officers patrolling in the area heard shots fire and a short time later, found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot. There were also bullet holes in surrounding vehicles.

She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

If you have information, contact police.

