Sarasota County Schools releases deadlines for student registration

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is urging parents and guardians to begin registering first-time students, as well as re-register existing students, for the upcoming school year.

Please note the following links and information regarding registration and re-registration for traditional public schools or charter schools in Sarasota County:

  • Parents and guardians that did not participate in school choice – or who are not electing to send their student to their choice school – will need to determine their student’s attendance zone based on their residential address
  • First-Time Students must fill out an Online Registration Form
  • Once the form is submitted, a representative from the school will contact you regarding further details
  • Existing Students must also fill out an Online Registration Form
  • SNAP codes for existing students were sent out beginning Friday, April 7 via email or letter to the registering parent/guardian of existing students.

More information can be found at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/registerIf you have questions or issues with the online form, please contact your child’s school.

