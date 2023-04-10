Sarasota County Schools releases deadlines for student registration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is urging parents and guardians to begin registering first-time students, as well as re-register existing students, for the upcoming school year.

Please note the following links and information regarding registration and re-registration for traditional public schools or charter schools in Sarasota County:

Parents and guardians that did not participate in school choice – or who are not electing to send their student to their choice school – will need to determine their student’s attendance zone based on their residential address

First-Time Students must fill out an must fill out an Online Registration Form

Once the form is submitted, a representative from the school will contact you regarding further details

Existing Students must also fill out an must also fill out an Online Registration Form

SNAP codes for existing students were sent out beginning Friday, April 7 via email or letter to the registering parent/guardian of existing students.

More information can be found at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/register. If you have questions or issues with the online form, please contact your child’s school.

