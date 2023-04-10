Sarasota County Schools releases deadlines for student registration
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is urging parents and guardians to begin registering first-time students, as well as re-register existing students, for the upcoming school year.
Please note the following links and information regarding registration and re-registration for traditional public schools or charter schools in Sarasota County:
- Parents and guardians that did not participate in school choice – or who are not electing to send their student to their choice school – will need to determine their student’s attendance zone based on their residential address
- First-Time Students must fill out an Online Registration Form
- Once the form is submitted, a representative from the school will contact you regarding further details
- Existing Students must also fill out an Online Registration Form
- SNAP codes for existing students were sent out beginning Friday, April 7 via email or letter to the registering parent/guardian of existing students.
More information can be found at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/register. If you have questions or issues with the online form, please contact your child’s school.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.