Police: Man shoots stepson before turning gun on self during domestic incident

LAKE WELLS, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are dead following a hostage situation at a home in Lake Wells.

According to the Lake Wales Police Chief, there was a domestic disturbance call just after 4 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the home on Lindsey Place where they said a report of domestic violence had been called out before.

The caller wanted her children out of the home and police and Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies managed to get in touch with the man, identified as Antonio Oliver, 40.

One child managed to make it out of the home. Oliver told deputies he wanted officials to shoot him. After hours of negotiation, responders heard a gunshot at 7 a.m. When they made entry into the home, they found Oliver’s body near the front door. Further search revealed the body of Oliver’s 19-year-old stepson, but authorities don’t have a time frame for when he was killed at this time. Two of the other children made it out safely.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd noted that the suspect had an arsenal of weaponry in his home. Though it could have been significantly worse, Chief Chris Velasquez said the priority and focus now is the well being of the survivors.

“Right now -- our main concern is the family, the survivors and their mental health and basically just their wellbeing. What they experienced today nobody should ever experience.”

