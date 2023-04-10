North Port City workshop brings out one hundred residents

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port City Commissioners hosted a workshop discussing possible changes to their comprehensive plan for the city. The changes would allow for future development on the city-owned land around Warm Mineral Springs Park.

Almost 100 residents came and voiced their opposition to development in the area. Jenna Slater is a North Port resident and told the commission the idea of development is foolish.

“Look at what happened in Miami just a few years ago with the collapse of those high rises. We make choices in the now that we think is going to bring us economic benefit and they put people at risk. They put the earth at risk. We do not need to make those same decisions now. We have to do better,” expressed Slater.

The commission was presented with four options that would allow for future development in the area. The first option includes maintaining the current standards limiting land allocated to certain land uses. It would also keep the current density and intensity maximums.

The second option is low intensity and would keep the park along with 59 acres around it as a conservation. The park buildings and parking lot would be used as an activity center.

The third option is medium intensity and assigns conservation of future land use around the spring while establishing a separate park area. It would reduce the density in future development and increase non-residential density in the development area.

The fourth option is high-intensity and is similar to the third option but increases density in future development areas along with the intensity.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher said the decision will ultimately be made by the entire community of 82,000 people, not just the ones speaking in opposition.

“We’re going to put out the survey for in-person content for that larger conversation and if that is the will of the people, I have said this before, I can almost guarantee you that commission is not going to go against the will of the people. If the entire city of 82,000 people say to leave it the way it is, and take it a different route, I promise they will listen,” said Fletcher.

The discussion had commissioners asking a lot of questions and many voiced their own opinions about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including Commissioner Debbie McDowell.

“The people just want to use the springs and they don’t want to be looking at concrete buildings nearby, they don’t want to be looking at a resort, they don’t want to hear loud music. This is not the intent of warm mineral springs from its inception,” stressed McDowell.

Mayor Barbara Langdon announced their was no consensus and Fletcher is now working to get a proposal together for a future meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.