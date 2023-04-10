Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County officials identify inmate who died in custody

WWSB Generic Stock 14
WWSB Generic Stock 14(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials have identified the man who died in custody last week.

During a routing check on Thursday afternoon, April 6, a 59-year-old inmate was found unresponsive.

A “MED STAT” was called and multiple deputies and medical staff responded, attempting to resuscitate the inmate using an AED. At 4 p.m, EMS arrived and continued life-saving measures until the inmate was pronounced deceased at 4:16 pm

The death is believed to be a medical incident. . Detectives found no signs of injury or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The inmate, who listed his address as “homeless”,  was booked into the jail on April 5. on contempt of court for previous drug charges.

Since notifications of next-of-kin have occurred, the sheriff’s office has formally identified the man as Colomer Douglas, 59.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mama and Baby Gators
Spring in Florida: City posts video of mama and baby gators
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
The fire left serious damage.
House fire in Venice

Latest News

Vote for Venice Beach!!!
Vote for Venice in USA Today’s 10Best contest
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum expected in court Monday as attorneys prepare for...
Andrew Gillum in court as trial approaches, updated indictment could come this week
Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward U.S. Coasts
Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward U.S. Coasts
City Workshop
North Port City workshop brings out one hundred residents