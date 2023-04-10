Manatee County officials identify inmate who died in custody

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials have identified the man who died in custody last week.

During a routing check on Thursday afternoon, April 6, a 59-year-old inmate was found unresponsive.

A “MED STAT” was called and multiple deputies and medical staff responded, attempting to resuscitate the inmate using an AED. At 4 p.m, EMS arrived and continued life-saving measures until the inmate was pronounced deceased at 4:16 pm

The death is believed to be a medical incident. . Detectives found no signs of injury or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The inmate, who listed his address as “homeless”, was booked into the jail on April 5. on contempt of court for previous drug charges.

Since notifications of next-of-kin have occurred, the sheriff’s office has formally identified the man as Colomer Douglas, 59.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.