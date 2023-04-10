Advertise With Us
Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge steps up to clean Coquina Beach

People all over the world, including those at Coquina Beach, are pitching in to take litter off the beaches to protect our environment.(Shane Battis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Easter weekend leaves a lot of trash on the beaches. A local group is stepping up to help clean it up!

Members of the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge in Bradenton Beach are partnering with Keep Manatee Beautiful for a beach cleanup event at Coquina Beach on Monday, April 10, the day after Easter. The day after Easter is always a mess and they want to help clean up the beach!

Moose Lodge #2188 has the largest membership of any Moose Lodge in the world. As of Feb 2, 2023, the organization had 17,612 members.

