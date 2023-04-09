Sunrise Easter service draws hundreds to Lido Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people gathered before sunrise at Lido Beach for the annual Easter service organized by Church of the Palms.

The Rev. Laurie Haas, associate pastor at Church of the Palms, said the church has been hosting this celebration on the beach for nearly 60 years. “It’s such a great opportunity to be out in the community,” she said.

“We get to worship in God’s beautiful creation, to hear the stories that give us all the good things in life.”

