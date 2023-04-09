Advertise With Us
Rain chances going up for the work week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances are higher and temperatures are lower for the next several days. Highs will be close to average in the low 80s, much cooler than last week. We have a weak cold front dropping south across Florida today. North and northeast winds will also bring in drier air, so dew points will fall to the 50s by Tuesday for a more comfortable feel. Tuesday has the lowest rain chances, but Easter Sunday and Monday will bring some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. “Widely scattered” is Meteorologist-speak meaning not everybody gets the rain.

We’re also tracking a Low in the upper atmosphere for later in the week. The path of this Low has changed, holding farther north than previous computer models indicated, That takes our Wednesday rain chances down. Thursday is still the best chance for rain with this storm, but now looking like more scattered showers. With our drought index into the Severe category, we could use the rain.

