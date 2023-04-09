Advertise With Us
Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police, according to the Orlando Police Department.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

