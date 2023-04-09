SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Fire Department was alerted to a house fire in Venice Gardens on Sat., April 8 that left serious damage.

According to a passerby who contacted the Fire Department, the owner of the house wasn’t home at the time.

“He apparently went to the grocery store and came back and his house was on fire,” said John Miller, the resident who contacted authorities. “He tried to save his cats, wasn’t able to. We just pulled him away from the house because there wasn’t anything you could do at that point, it was fully engulfed.”

