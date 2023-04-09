Easter celebrations continue despite rainy weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even with the inclement weather, there were a lot of groups across the Suncoast like the Sarasota Polo Club, that was not letting it put a damper on their Easter Sunday.

10,000 Easter eggs fell from the sky as not one, but two helicopters emptied their bags onto the playing field at the Sarasota Polo Club. The event took place during halftime of the match, which was delayed because of the rain.

But even though everything was soggy, it didn’t stop the hundreds of kids eager to fill their baskets with treats.

LouAnn O’Callaghan helped fill 1,000 of those eggs. She said she couldn’t believe mother nature chose Easter Sunday, of all days, to bring the rain.

“It’s just unbelievable. Because we have so many days of beautiful sunshine down here—I’ve lived here for 34 years, and on a day like this when we have something special we have rain. But we need the rain desperately and we’ll have fun anyway,” said O’Callaghan.

Not too far away at Hope City Church, kids patiently waited in the dark after the power went out for their helicopter to bring the Easter fun.

Pastor Peter Gowesky said come rain or shine, light or dark, members of Hope City Church were ready to have a good time.

“We had a crazy thunderstorm in the middle of our service that knocked out power. But, that’s not going to prevent us from celebrating everything today—this Easter. Celebrating with all of our community members and families here. We just can’t wait to see what happens next here amongst our friends,” said Pastor Gowesky.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.