10,000 eggs dropped from the sky at Tatum Ridge Elementary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s egg drop took place behind Tatum Ridge Elementary School, where a helicopter dropped 10,000 Easter eggs from the sky.

Children and families had a great time gathering all the treat-filled eggs.

The egg drop was just one part of Hope City Church’s Easter celebration, which also included a church service featuring live music and a message of hope for Easter.

ABC7 covered another helicopter egg drop yesterday at Venice High School, where several hundred children grabbed some of the 50,000 eggs dropped from the sky.

Coast Life Church sponsored the event along with several other community sponsors.

