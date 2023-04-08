Venice beach goers feel the loss of plane crash victims

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) – It may seem like business as usual at the Venice Fishing Pier, but beach goers are remembering the plane crash killing three people on Wednesday.

Rob Cameron is a regular around the Venice area and even took a walk down the Venice Fishing Pier the morning after the crash.

“I knew something was wrong by the time I got out to the pier and saw news crews. Once I discovered that a plane had gone down that night, I was hoping there were some survivors because I knew they pulled two people out of the plane. So, I was hoping those two were in good shape and since they were searching, I knew there were some other people that had to be rescued,” explained Cameron.

According to the Venice Police Department, the crash happened a half-mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving the Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash killed two Indiana couples, William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabeth Beaver of Noblesville, Indiana.

“I’m sure they were going out for a flight, you know, just four friends to enjoy the flight, and then for something like that to happen. I mean, I can’t imagine what was going through their minds. Really tragic. Nobody wants to hear about that and I’m sure they have loved ones and my heart goes out to all of them,” said Michael Durand, a Venice resident.

Cameron expressed a similar sentiment and said with the holiday weekend, it’s devastating.

“The timing just couldn’t be worse. My heart and prayers go out to the families that have lost their loved ones during this time,” said Cameron.

The crash is still under investigation by the NTSB.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.