April showers and cooler air return to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After our one and only 90-degree, and record-high, day on Wednesday, much cooler air returns for the coming week. Wednesday’s high at SRQ hit 91°, beating the previous record of 89° from 1939. We’re tracking a cold front for Sunday which brings in cooler air Sunday, back to averages in the low 80s to start. We’re also tracking a Low in the upper atmosphere that will be stuck over the northern Gulf of Mexico to start the week. That Low moves across Florida Wednesday and Thursday, which means widespread rain and thunderstorms return. As the Low moves away Friday, our rain chances drop just in time for next weekend. Right now the chance for severe weather looks low, but not out of the question midweek.

Red Tide levels are very low along most of Sarasota County beaches. For northern Manatee County levels are low to medium as of Friday evening’s report. Effects should be minimal at our beaches for Easter weekend, but it is not completely gone.

Red Tide (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.