Warm Mineral Springs reopens after several months

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Guests are finally back at Warm Mineral Springs Park after Hurricane Ian shut it down for nearly seven months. According to Laura Ansel, the marketing and engagement manager for the City of North Port, admission is free until April 11. Ansel added that it took a lot to get the green light to reopen the park.

They removed 3,500 cubic yards of debris, secured damaged buildings, put in sidewalks, and secured portable units acting as bathrooms and offices.

“The damage to this park was one small drop in the bucket. It was a lot of work across many departments all around the city. So, we’ll have a better idea of the total expenses, construction actually this week just finished. So, we’re still closing out some of those accounts and we’ll have a better of the numbers in the weeks ahead,” said Ansel.

Changes could still be coming to the park through a public private partnership to develop the land around the springs. City Manager Jerome Fletcher explained everyone know the experience needs to be improved, the battle will be finding out how to do that.

“What does that look like? Does it look like the 2019 master plan? Does it look like the proposal that we have? Does it look like making sure that we balance our development with concern for the environment? All of those things can be true. It will always be an area of compromise,” explained Fletcher.

City commissioners are holding a workshop on April 10th discussing the possible comprehensive plan amendments. According to city officials they’ll be discussing what should be allowed on the city owned land around the springs.

