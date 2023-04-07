National Transportation Safety Board investigating Venice plane crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after four people died in a plane crashed in the Gulf on Wednesday after taking off from the Venice Municipal Airport.

According to police, the plane crashed in the Gulf about a half-mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Confirmed dead were two Indiana couples, William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabethe Beaver of Noblesville, Indiana. A photo posted by Flight Aware noted that the plane was named “The Patty Ann.”

The two couples had flown to Venice from St. Petersburg, arriving around 5 p.m. The occupants met with friends and had dinner at Sharky’s On the Pier restaurant. They left Venice Airport at approximately 9:35 p.m. and crashed into the Gulf soon after takeoff. They were intending on returning to Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg.

The NTSB released the following statement:

NTSB is investigating the April 5 crash of a Piper PA-32R-300 airplane near Venice, Florida. The airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after takeoff from Venice Municipal Airport. Some of the wreckage was recovered yesterday and wreckage recovery continues today. Once recovered, the wreckage will be moved to a secure facility for a formal wreckage layout, which will take place at a later date.

Regarding the process: Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation. The preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, is expected to publish 15 days after the accident.

At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will provide factual information when available. Investigations involving fatalities and other major investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete.

All reports are posted to our CAROL database: https://data.ntsb.gov/carol-main-public/landing-page

According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 29 accidents at Venice Municipal since 2004. Nine of those involved fatalities.

The fatalities:

Jan. 17, 2004: A flight instructor and a student pilot died in a Cessna 150. Witnesses said the engine was sputtering before the crash hit trees. Inspection of the wreckage revealed the fuel vent line was obstructed with an insect nest. “Spatial disorientation of the flight crew during the dark night and their failure to maintain control of the airplane resulting in the uncontrolled descent and in-flight collision with trees and terrain.

May 20, 2004: One person died in a Piper Cherokee Six when he stalled the aircraft while trying to land. “Failure of the pilot to recover from an improper landing flare resulting in his failure to maintain airspeed, an inadvertent stall, loss of control, and inflight collision with terrain during an uncontrolled descent.”

March 30, 2005: Two people died in a night crash in the Gulf in a Commander 114B. Probable cause: The pilot’s in-flight loss of control during takeoff/initial climb over the water at night due to spatial disorientation. A related factor was the night conditions.

Oct. 15, 2005: One person died in crash in the Gulf in a homebuilt KR2: Probable cause: Undetermined.

March 24, 2008: One person died when a Piper Cherokee crashed into the Gulf on a dark night. Probable cause: Undetermined.

Dec. 26, 2011: One person died when the Aero Commander lost power in one engine. While trying to return to the airport, the plane crashed into the ground 800 feet from the runway. Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed during a single-engine approach, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall. Contributing to the accident was the total loss of power in the left engine due to a failed No. 2 connecting rod bearing.

July 27, 2014: Two people collecting sharks teeth at Caspersan Beach were killed when a Piper Cherokee lost engine power and attempted a forced landing in shallow water near the beach. The plane hit and killed a father and daughter wading in the water. The pilot and passenger were not injured.

Dec. 3, 2022: Three people died when a Piper Warrior crashed in the Gulf shortly after takeoff. A preliminary report notes it was a dark night over dark water and that the pilot was relatively inexperienced. Christian Kath, 42; his wife, Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12 were killed. Christian Kath’s body was never found.

