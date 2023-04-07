MCSO arrests 2 teens, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is announcing they have made arrests in connection to the triple homicide in Ocklawaha.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the arrest of Christopher Atkins, 12, and Robert Robinson, 18, for the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha. Tahj Brewton, 16, is at large.

Suspects were involved in a group that committed burglaries. The sheriff says Atkins, Robinson, and Brewton killed Lyla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy.

The sheriff says the suspects and the victims knew each other. They were participating in burglaries. He says robbery is the motive.

Woods says the three victims were shot on Thursday night near Forest Lakes Park. The bodies were then dumped in three locations.

Atkins and Robinson confessed to committing the murders.

The investigation began on March 30 around 10:40 p.m. when Layla Silvernail, 16, was found by a dumpster at Southeast 183rd Avenue Road near Forest Lakes Park. She was suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The next morning, a 17-year-old was found dead lying on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. The name of the victim is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

On Saturday, Layla’s car was found partially submerged in a pond. Inside was the body of Camille Quarles, 16. Woods says her body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16, (gofundme, WCJB)

Friends and family of Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles have set up gofundme fundraisers to raise money for the funeral expenses.

The sheriff suggests the possible involvement of neighborhood gangs. He explained that neighborhood gangs are small and usually made up of teenagers who are engaging in criminal activity.

Marion County Sheriff's Office retraces the timeline of deaths

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.