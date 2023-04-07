Hundreds gather on Main Street for Good Friday tradition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street on Good Friday to profess their faith and mark the coming of Easter.

The Stations of the Cross event has been a Good Friday fixture in Sarasota for more than 20 years. First started by a group at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer on Palm Avenue, it has grown into an ecumenical event involving a dozen denominations.

The Stations of the Cross is a devotion to the Passion of Christ which recalls a series of events at the end of Jesus’ life from his condemnation to his burial.

“Since the early centuries of the church, Christians have gathered to commemorate this day and walk the way of the cross,” the Rt. Rev. Doug Scharf, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida, said. “There are 14 stations that commemorate the various events and experiences that Jesus encountered on Good Friday as he made his way to the cross.”

Hundreds gathered at daybreak on the north end of Main Street in preparation. “Today is the most powerful day,” said Allison Sneed. “I’m here because it’s very uplifting.”

“This is part of our public witness as followers of Jesus to let people know that we are walking this way of the cross, this way of love,’ Scharf told ABC7. “I think what’s significant about this Calvary gathering is that it is ecumenical and we are from all different denominations, all different backgrounds, and we come together as one today to remember the events of Good Friday and be thankful.”

The crowds continue to grow, said the Rev. Charleston Wilson, the rector at Church of the Redeemer. “The witness continues to grow and the community comes together in Thanksgiving. It brings a diverse lot of us all together for a wonderful celebration.

“You know, Christians call this Good Friday, even though we’re wearing black and look a bit mournful. It’s ultimately good news that we’re saying has occurred,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.