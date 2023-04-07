Advertise With Us
Funeral services held for slain Pinellas mother, 2-year-old son

Pashun Jeffrey and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley
Pashun Jeffrey and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Funeral services have been held for a Pinellas County mother and her 2-year-old son.

The tragic story unfolded last week. Pashun Jeffery was found dead in her apartment on March 30 and her 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, was missing from the home.

Jeffrey’s body was found after a welfare check was called in. An AMBER alert was issued for Taylen. His body was sadly found a day later.

The family held public funeral services Friday at the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg. Jeffery was a St. Petersburg native, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family to help contribute to funeral expenses. The family said they learned they would have to purchase two separate burial plots and are asking for help covering the cost.

Thomas Mosley, 21, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder

