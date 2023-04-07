Family of Gabby Petito asks for Laundrie family bank statements

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There have been new developments in the civil case against the parents of Brian Laundrie on behalf of the family of Gabby Petito.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Gabby Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI says before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

Court documents show that Petito’s parents are seeking to know if Chris and Roberta Laundrie made any large cash withdrawals of more than $10,000 between Aug. 26, 2021 and Sept. 14, 2021.

Following multiple motions involving the scope of evidence in the civil trial against the family of Brian Laundrie, the judge in the case has moved the trial to 2024 to allow both sides time to prepare.

Judge Danielle Brewer signed off on a two week window starting May 13, 2024 for the case to proceed. The case was initially set to go to trail in Aug. 2023 but citing a wider scope of evidence that was being asked for, the judge suggested the new trial date.

The next hearing is scheduled for May, 24.

