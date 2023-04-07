Advertise With Us
Coast Guard airlifts man shot by spear gun off John’s Pass

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Clearwater airlifted a man reportedly shot with a spear gun,...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man shot with a spear gun in the Gulf of Mexico 20 miles off John’s Pass was in critical condition, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

Video shows a helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Clearwater hoisting the injured man from a boat Thursday afternoon. A Coast Guard vessel from Sand Key assisted in the rescue.

