Coast Guard airlifts man shot by spear gun off John’s Pass

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man shot with a spear gun in the Gulf of Mexico 20 miles off John’s Pass was in critical condition, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

Video shows a helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Clearwater hoisting the injured man from a boat Thursday afternoon. A Coast Guard vessel from Sand Key assisted in the rescue.

#Breaking A @USCG Air Station #Clearwater and a Station Sand Key rescue crew medevaced a man reportedly shot with a spear gun, Thursday, at approximately 4 p.m., about 20 miles off John's Pass. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. #SAR pic.twitter.com/JYxubLx2rl — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 7, 2023

