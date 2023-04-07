Advertise With Us
Approaching cold front will bring weekend showers

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our best chance for some need rain will come this weekend as a cold front sinks south into the Suncoast and slowly exits Florida early next week.

The impact of the front on today’s weather will be minimal as it just begins to move into extreme northern Florida. We will continue to have our weather driven today by the high-pressure ridge to our east. This will direct our winds out of the southeast and keep our air warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. The change to slightly unsettled weekend weather will come slowly.

On Saturday, the front will continue its approach. Shower chances will begin to increase along areas of the Big Bend, while we can expect little more than a very brief, inland sprinkle or brief shower. The coast will stay dry.

On Sunday, the front will move into the Suncoast and bring minor rain chances and slightly cooler air, although still 5 degrees or so above the normal. Winds will become breezy on Sunday and cloud cover will increase. The most likely chance for showers will be between 2-7 p.m.

Early next work week, the front will stall out in the vicinity of the southern tip of the state. This will bring unsettled weather for the first half of the work week. That said, models continue to show the amount of rain we are likely to receive will be much less than half an inch. We are down about half a foot in the rain bucket, so half an inch will not make a dent in the drought.

