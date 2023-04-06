Advertise With Us
Two bodies recovered after plane crashes off the coast of Venice

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are on the scene of a plane crash with at least two deaths.

According to police, the plane crashed in the Gulf about a half-mile from the Venice Fishing Pier around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The bodies of two men in their 50s-60s have been recovered. It is unknown if there were other victims at this time.

Investigators are working to determine whether the plane was taking off from or flying into Venice Airport. Venice Fire Rescue and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene. Marine units are searching the area for any other possible victims.

