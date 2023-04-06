Advertise With Us
Spring in Florida: City posts video of mama and baby gators

City of Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Awww, spring. The birds are chirping, pollen is in the air and the baby gators are slowly hatching.

The City of Sarasota posted this video of a mama baby with several baby gators near Bobby Jones Golf Course.

Even though it’s adorable, it’s important to remember that mama alligators can be territorial. Be careful walking your dogs near ponds and other bodies of water.

