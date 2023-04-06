Some needed rain and cooler temperatures are just a few days away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air remains in place and high pressure at the surface and aloft will combine to prevent any significant rainfall today. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal today with highs running 8 to 10 degrees above the average.

The sea breeze will build in the afternoon and keep the coastal temperatures in the mid-80s, but removed from the coast the inland temperatures will climb into the low 90s with some mid-90s inland.

On Friday, a cool front will approach Florida and cause our winds to increase slightly. The front will work its way down the state on Saturday and bring additional clouds on Saturday night along with minimal rain chances.

The best chance for showers will occur Sunday as the front passes by, but still, we will only see marginal chances for any significant rain. I certainly don’t expect any drought-busting storms. The moisture will pool ahead of low-pressure areas that build on the front as it slowly sinks south and, once clearing Florida, high pressure will build in midweek next week and our small rain chances will again come to an end.

As the front clears our area our temperatures will drop a bit. It will still be above average warmth, but only by a few degrees.

