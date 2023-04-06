Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert dies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced the death of Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert.

“It is with deepest regret and sadness that Sarasota County and the Board of County Commissioners must acknowledge the death of our dear friend and colleague Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert,” read a post from the county.

Detert was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016 and subsequently re-elected in 2020. She served as Vice Chair in 2017, Chair in 2018, and was serving as Vice Chair in 2023.

Detert also served in the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The County says Detert passed away peacefully at home Wednesday.

