Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert dies

Nancy C. Detert
Nancy C. Detert(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced the death of Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert.

“It is with deepest regret and sadness that Sarasota County and the Board of County Commissioners must acknowledge the death of our dear friend and colleague Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert,” read a post from the county.

Detert was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016 and subsequently re-elected in 2020. She served as Vice Chair in 2017, Chair in 2018, and was serving as Vice Chair in 2023.

Detert also served in the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The County says Detert passed away peacefully at home Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a...
Sarasota County water users may notice changes in tap water next week
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping
Florida Highway Patrol troopers found this Audi SUV abandoned on I-75 after a nearby...
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Fruitville
A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway...
Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton
Bradenton Police Department 'Don't Block The Box'
Bradenton Police continue ‘Don’t Block The Box’ initiative

Latest News

A graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School had the opportunity of hoisting the NCAA Women’s...
Former Lakewood Ranch High School athlete hoists the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship trophy
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
USF joins UF, FSU in banning TikTok from school internet
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Marion County deputies retrace location of car used in Ocklawaha teen murders
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Suncoast legal analyst talks Trump indictment