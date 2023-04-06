Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or church.(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy weighing 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces was surrendered at a medical center in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Social Services.

The agency said the baby was born on April 1 and was left at the Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or a church.

DSS took custody of the newborn and has placed him in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Venice airport
Nancy C. Detert
Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert dies
Florida Highway Patrol troopers found this Audi SUV abandoned on I-75 after a nearby...
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Fruitville
A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway...
Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton
A 19-year-old Sarasota man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV...
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge Road crash

Latest News

Deundre Dunn
Bradenton man convicted in 2019 homicide
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Venice airport
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates