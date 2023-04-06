Advertise With Us
Nathan Benderson Park based Dragon Boat team of breast cancer survivors heading to New Zealand for world competition

Sarasota’s survivors in sync keep on fighting the good fight.
ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since 2014, Survivors in Sync is a ladies paddling team based in Sarasota at Nathan Benderson Park.

This group of ladies are Suncoast strong, with courage, determination, and a bond of ladies working together and surviving all obstacles. The women are group of athletes who have fought breast cancer.

“Hopefully what we ere doing here in town and overseas in New Zealand will inspire other breast cancer survivors that there is hope after a cancer diagnosis,” Angela Long, a Survivor in Sync member, tells ABC7′s James Hill.

The group is heading to New Zealand this weekend for a major event. They’ll be competing in the 2023 International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission Participatory Dragon Boat Festival.

