Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Sarasota man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Bee Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading east on Bee Ridge, approaching the intersection of Shade Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. A westbound SUV, driven by a 76-year-old Sarasota woman, attempted to turn left onto Shade at the same time and crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a crosswalk pole, troopers say. The SUV spun and collided with a third car on Shade stopped at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and later died at a hospital. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

