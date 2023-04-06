Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge Road crash

A 19-year-old Sarasota man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV...
A 19-year-old Sarasota man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Bee Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol says.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Sarasota man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Bee Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading east on Bee Ridge, approaching the intersection of Shade Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. A westbound SUV, driven by a 76-year-old Sarasota woman, attempted to turn left onto Shade at the same time and crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a crosswalk pole, troopers say. The SUV spun and collided with a third car on Shade stopped at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and later died at a hospital. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers found this Audi SUV abandoned on I-75 after a nearby...
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Fruitville
A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway...
Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton
Nancy C. Detert
Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert dies
Two bodies recovered after plane crashes off the coast of Venice
U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater
U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater airlifts cruise passenger

Latest News

Highs in the 90s
Some needed rain and cooler temperatures are just a few days away
scsb
Sarasota County School Board discussing a controversial proposal
guns 11
Gov. DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit - 11pm Report
trump
Former President Trump faces criminal charges