Manatee animal shelter overflowing; adoption fees being waived

PAlmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare is sounding the alarm -- they’re reporting an urgent need for people to adopt and foster dogs.

The Palmetto Adoption Center is reaching what officials are calling a “critical population level” for dogs. Since the new year, the shelter has accepted an average of 300 pets per month. Currently, 97 dogs are available for adoption.

To help encourage more adoptions, MCAW is waiving all adoption fees through Sunday, April 30. MCAW is also seeking help from local shelters and rescues to transfer adoptable dogs into their care.

Dog fosters are also needed. A highly-populated shelter creates a stressful environment. Fostering benefits pets in a variety of ways: to decompress and relax, to socialize with people and other pets and to learn how to live in a home.

MCAW provides fosters all the supplies and needed training. To sign-up to become a dog foster, go to mymanatee.org/fosteradog. For questions or to learn more about the program, please email lauren.tryon@mymanatee.org or call 941-742-5933, ext. 8314.

Pet adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate (a value of over $300). Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20. The Palmetto Adoption Center and Shelter is located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto. MCAW can be reached at 941-742-5933. Plan your visit and view all adoptable pets at mymanatee.org/pets.

Hoever, the Palmetto Adoption Center will be closed to the public on Sunday, April 9, in observance of Easter Sunday.

Manatee County Cat Town is temporarily closed. For cat adoptions, please visit the Bishop Animal Shelter located at 5718 21st Avenue West in Bradenton.

