Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a snow plow accident.(Jeremy Renner / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Jeremy Renner said he felt so close to dying after a snow plow accident earlier this year he wrote some last words to his family.

A clip of him saying that can be seen in a teaser video for his interview with Diane Sawyer.

The 52-year-old actor has spent the past three months recovering from a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs and a pierced liver.

He sustained those injuries while trying to save his nephew from being hit by a Snowcat that Renner was operating near his Nevada home.

The “Hawkeye” star has been busy promoting some of his upcoming projects.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Venice airport
Nancy C. Detert
Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert dies
Florida Highway Patrol troopers found this Audi SUV abandoned on I-75 after a nearby...
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Fruitville
A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway...
Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton
A 19-year-old Sarasota man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV...
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge Road crash

Latest News

Deundre Dunn
Bradenton man convicted in 2019 homicide
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Venice airport
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates