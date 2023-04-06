Four die after plane crashes offshore near Venice airport

UPDATED at 2 p.m. with four confirmed dead; identities of victims.

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities now say four people have died after a plane crashed in the Gulf Wednesday night after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport.

Emergency crews were continuing to comb the debris field west of the Venice Fishing Pier. Venice Police are working along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, the U.S Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, the plane crashed in the Gulf about a half-mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Confirmed dead were two Indiana couples, William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabeth Beaver of Noblesville, Indiana.

FAA records show Lumpkin owned a Piper Cherokee Lance, which can accommodate up to seven people.

“We heard a plane ... coming too low,” said a server at Fins, a restaurant on the Venice pier, told ABC7. He said the plane made a “sharp turn to the right and then it went behind the pier. we saw a flash of light came out and that’s all we could see.”

According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 29 accidents at Venice Municipal since 2004. Nine of those involved fatalities.

The fatalities:

Jan. 17, 2004: A flight instructor and a student pilot died in a Cessna 150. Witnesses said the engine was sputtering before the crash hit trees. Inspection of the wreckage revealed the fuel vent line was obstructed with an insect nest. “Spatial disorientation of the flight crew during the dark night and their failure to maintain control of the airplane resulting in the uncontrolled descent and in-flight collision with trees and terrain.

May 20, 2004: One person died in a Piper Cherokee Six when he stalled the aircraft while trying to land. “Failure of the pilot to recover from an improper landing flare resulting in his failure to maintain airspeed, an inadvertant stall, loss of control, and inflight collision with terrain during an uncontrolled descent.”

March 30, 2005: Two people died in a night crash in the Gulf in a Commander 114B. Probable cause: The pilot’s in-flight loss of control during takeoff/initial climb over the water at night due to spatial disorientation. A related factor was the night conditions.

Oct. 15, 2005: One person died in crash in the Gulf in a homebuilt KR2: Probable cause: Undertermined.

March 24, 2008: One person died when a Piper Cherokee crashed into the Gulf on a dark night. Probable cause: Undertermined.

Dec. 26, 2011: One person died when the Aero Commander lost power in one engine. While trying to return to the airport, the plane crashed into the ground 800 feet from the runway. Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed during a single-engine approach, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall. Contributing to the accident was the total loss of power in the left engine due to a failed No. 2 connecting rod bearing.

July 27, 2014: Two people collecting sharks teeth at Caspersan Beach were killed when a Piper Cherokee lost engine power and attempted a forced landing in shallow water near the beach. The plane hit and killed a mother and daughter wading in the water. The pilot and passenger were not injured.

Dec. 3, 2022: Three people died when a Piper Warrior crashed in the Gulf shortly after takeoff. A preliminary report notes it was a dark night over dark water and that the pilot was relatively inexperienced. Christian Kath, 42; his wife, Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12 were killed. Christian Kath’s body was never found.

