Former Lakewood Ranch High School athlete hoists the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship trophy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School had the opportunity of hoisting the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship trophy on Sunday.

Bradenton’s LaDaziah Williams plays forward for the Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU). LSU defeated the University of Iowa 102-85 to become the champions of women’s college basketball.

Her mother Chanel Griffin said Williams approached her mom when she was in the 5th grade asking if she could play basketball. The following year Griffin found a team near their home in Bradenton where Williams led their team to a championship in her first year as a player.

It was only a couple of years later when Griffin realized just how good her daughter was.

“In 8th grade, she started garnering attention from college coaches and she caught the attention of her travel ball coach. From there it just skyrocketed,” said Griffin.

Tina Hadley coached Williams at Lakewood Ranch High School. Hadley attended all of William’s NCAA Tournament games to support her former player.

She said she couldn’t miss supporting one of her most beloved players on one of the biggest stages. She explained players like Williams are a rarity in high school sports.

“I was just fortunate enough to have her at Lakewood Ranch for the time that I had her. I haven’t had another player since. Since coaching at Lakewood Ranch, and now I’m in Atlanta, Georgia and I’m dying for another LaDaziah Williams,” said Hadley.

According to Griffin, William’s time on the court is far from being over.

“She entered the draft. The draft is on April 10th. When she gets picked up we’ll know where she goes from there. But, she’s definitely going to play overseas,” said Griffin.

The WNBA Draft starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10th.

