Emergency landing ends without incident at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

Breaking News wwsb generic
(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An inbound plane attempting to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reported a landing gear incident.

The incident occurred Thursday around noon. The pilot reported the issue, but airport President Rick Piccolo tells ABC7 that the plane landed without incident. The plane was a private single engine propellor plane.

This follows a fatal plane crash in Venice Wednesday evening.

ABC7 will update this story as more information

