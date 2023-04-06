Emergency landing ends without incident at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An inbound plane attempting to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reported a landing gear incident.

The incident occurred Thursday around noon. The pilot reported the issue, but airport President Rick Piccolo tells ABC7 that the plane landed without incident. The plane was a private single engine propellor plane.

This follows a fatal plane crash in Venice Wednesday evening.

ABC7 will update this story as more information

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.