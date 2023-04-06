Advertise With Us
Deputies: Inmate charged after exposing himself to correction employee

Joseph Smith
Joseph Smith(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An inmate in the Sarasota County Jail has been charged after officials say he exposed himself to a corrections employee.

According to documents, Joseph Smith exposed himself to a woman on staff who reported the incident to her supervisors. The victim told authorities that Smith fondled himself and made eye contact with her while she was trying to work.

The event was captured on surveillance footage and Smith is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.

