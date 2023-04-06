Advertise With Us
Bradenton man convicted in 2019 homicide

Deundre Dunn
Deundre Dunn(State Attorney's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been convicted in the 2019 homicide of a woman.

According to the State Attorney’s office, Deundre Dunn was convicted of Second Degree Murder.

On April 21, 2019, Deundre Dunn shot his girlfriend in the head while her teenage daughter was in a nearby room. He immediately fled the scene and threw the firearm into the Manatee River where it was later recovered by law enforcement. He was subsequently sentenced to life.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Charlie Lawrence commented, “We are pleased with the jury’s ability to stay focused on the relevant evidence that was presented throughout the trial and holding the defendant responsible for his heartless actions. This could not have been done without the investigative skills of the men and women of the Bradenton Police Department. Laura Mcleod and her family have obtained justice for her senseless death.”

