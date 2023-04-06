Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Venice airport
Nancy C. Detert
Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert dies
Florida Highway Patrol troopers found this Audi SUV abandoned on I-75 after a nearby...
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Fruitville
A 19-year-old Sarasota man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV...
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge Road crash
A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway...
Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton

Latest News

Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
Four die after plane crashes offshore near Venice airport
Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused
Chamber Expo
Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosts Grand Expo event!