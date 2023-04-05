Warm Mineral Springs set to reopen Friday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs plans to reopen Friday, April 7, the City of North Port announced Wednesday.

The attraction, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., pending final approval from the Florida Department of Health.

The City Commission has also approved free admission to the park April 7-11.

Next week, the commission will review a proposal from staff to adjust the daily park admission fee to $5 a day for Sarasota County residents and $7 a day for nonresidents.

Multi-visit and annual passes will not be available for sale upon reopening. Existing passes that have been reviewed and extended by the city will be accepted.

“We are happy to offer these free admission days and discounted visits as we improve Warm Mineral Springs Park,” said City Manager Jerome Fletcher.

For more information on operations, park rules and regulations, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark.

Concession services will not be available onsite but visitors will have the option to bring in small coolers for food and drink. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed.

The city is moving to the evaluation and negotiation phase with WMS Development Group LLC as it explores a potential public-private partnership for the future of Warm Mineral Springs Park. For more information about the P3 process, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WMSPMasterPlan.

