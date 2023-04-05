Advertise With Us
USF joins UF, FSU in banning TikTok from school internet

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the Florida Board of Governors approved an emergency regulation to block access to apps and social media platforms out of security concerns, the University of South Florida announced that it will be banning multiple apps including TikTok.

USF joins the University of Florida and Florida State with the blockage. Other banned apps include:

  • Tencent QQ
  • WeChat
  • Vkontakte
  • Kaspersky

Use of these applications on university-owned devices or networks is now prohibited, and access to these applications through the school’s wired and wireless networks from personal devices will be blocked unless an exception is granted under the regulation.

