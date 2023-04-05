U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater airlifts cruise passenger

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WWSB) - A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew airlifted a 49-year-old man from a cruise ship of the coast of Port Canaveral on Tuesday.

The ship was located 230 miles off the coast when a passenger became ill.

The aircrew transported the man to Holmes Regional Medical Center in stable condition. The entire operation was caught on camera.

“This medevac was an excellent display of our crew’s teamwork,” said Lt. Nate Jones, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater flight commander. “The unit watchstanders’ logistical planning, C-130 aircrew communications relay and multiple demanding hoist evolutions by the helo aircrew resulted in the saving of a life.”

